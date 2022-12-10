Virtu Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Virtu Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 24,948 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 6,339 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Aufman Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 7,674 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 4,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL stock opened at $142.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.65.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Apple to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $156.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

