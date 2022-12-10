Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $108.87 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 423,891 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 102,964 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 5.0% of Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $108,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after buying an additional 20,553,188 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $191,644,927,000 after buying an additional 5,648,095 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 11,434.2% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,460,976 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,263,000 after buying an additional 5,413,630 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Microsoft by 13.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,524,669,000 after buying an additional 3,757,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 13.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,092,331 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,119,597,000 after buying an additional 2,696,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays set a $296.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Microsoft Trading Down 0.8 %

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $245.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.64. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $344.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.31%.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.