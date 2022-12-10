Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 599 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FNV. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 32.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 103.2% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 30,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after acquiring an additional 15,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 4.4% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FNV shares. Barclays cut their target price on Franco-Nevada from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.38.

Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $140.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.48. The firm has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.64. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $109.70 and a 52 week high of $169.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 32.41%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

