UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

Research analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a $30.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 21.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Shopify to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Shopify to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.37.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $38.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.23. Shopify has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $153.15. The company has a market capitalization of $48.47 billion, a PE ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.91.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Analysts predict that Shopify will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 478 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,041 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,725,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

