UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Stock Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 702,902 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 37,724 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.44% of Teladoc Health worth $23,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 962.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Teladoc Health

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $30,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,813.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $30,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,813.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 2,398 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $65,585.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,145 shares of company stock valued at $141,461 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $27.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.94. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.08 and a 12-month high of $98.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.02.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $611.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.45 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 424.40%. Equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on TDOC. Barclays cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $53.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Guggenheim upgraded Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Teladoc Health to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.32.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.