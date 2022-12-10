UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 660,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,694 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.27% of AerCap worth $27,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AER. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its holdings in AerCap by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 125,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,132,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new position in AerCap in the 1st quarter worth $4,525,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in AerCap by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,523,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,909,000 after buying an additional 247,114 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in AerCap by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 16,824 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in AerCap in the 1st quarter worth $241,000. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AerCap Stock Down 0.1 %

AER opened at $58.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.79. AerCap Holdings has a 52 week low of $37.20 and a 52 week high of $69.36. The company has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of -12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. AerCap had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a positive return on equity of 11.28%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AerCap from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AerCap from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

