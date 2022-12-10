UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 425,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,990 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.20% of Textron worth $25,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Textron by 401.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Textron in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Textron by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Textron Price Performance

Textron stock opened at $71.71 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.11 and a 52 week high of $79.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.51.

Textron Announces Dividend

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. Textron had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TXT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.40.

Textron Profile

(Get Rating)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Stories

