UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 7,449 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 719,387 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 7,449 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.12% of Southwest Airlines worth $25,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 14.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 76,498 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 9,540 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,265 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6.9% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,656 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 556,066 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,468,000 after acquiring an additional 33,606 shares in the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Southwest Airlines

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $87,457.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,058.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of LUV stock opened at $38.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $50.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.50.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. Analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Melius started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.69.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

