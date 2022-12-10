UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 6,209 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 484,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,209 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of SEI Investments worth $26,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1.2% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 75,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,079,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 3.8% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 470.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in SEI Investments by 1.4% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SEIC. Oppenheimer increased their price target on SEI Investments from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SEI Investments from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on SEI Investments from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

In other news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $817,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,933.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $817,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,933.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 83,386 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $4,592,067.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,136,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,163,135.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 98,486 shares of company stock valued at $5,415,802. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SEIC opened at $60.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.01. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $64.29.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $471.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.35 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 24.98%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.92%.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

