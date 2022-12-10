UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 5,425 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 369,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,425 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.46% of Agree Realty worth $26,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADC. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Agree Realty by 20.2% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Agree Realty in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Agree Realty by 15.9% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Agree Realty by 17.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Agree Realty by 2.4% in the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Agree Realty to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agree Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.41.

Agree Realty Stock Down 0.7 %

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $71.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. Agree Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $61.62 and a 52 week high of $80.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 157.38%.

About Agree Realty

(Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.