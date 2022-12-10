UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 3,276 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,395 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,276 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.28% of Signature Bank worth $29,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBNY. JCSD Capital LLC acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 1,018.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 236.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SBNY shares. Wedbush cut their target price on Signature Bank from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Signature Bank to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of Signature Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Signature Bank from $216.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Signature Bank from $256.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.29.

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $118.56 on Friday. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $113.45 and a 12-month high of $374.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.59 and its 200-day moving average is $171.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.15. Signature Bank had a net margin of 41.55% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $717.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 21.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

