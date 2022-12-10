UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 3,276 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,395 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,276 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.28% of Signature Bank worth $29,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SBNY. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 236.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. JCSD Capital LLC bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 152.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 1,018.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point lowered their price target on Signature Bank to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of Signature Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Signature Bank from $350.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Signature Bank to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.29.

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $118.56 on Friday. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $113.45 and a 12 month high of $374.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $717.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.63 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 41.55% and a return on equity of 16.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 21.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 10.94%.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

