UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 31,694 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 660,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,694 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.27% of AerCap worth $27,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AER. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in AerCap in the 1st quarter worth $241,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AerCap during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,610,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of AerCap during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,032,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 577,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,022,000 after purchasing an additional 255,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE AER opened at $58.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.03. AerCap Holdings has a 12-month low of $37.20 and a 12-month high of $69.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.82. AerCap had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a positive return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AER has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AerCap from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AerCap from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AerCap has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

