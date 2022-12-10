UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 29,749 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,749 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.37% of DaVita worth $27,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 62,708.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 687,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,991,000 after purchasing an additional 686,655 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 448,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,861,000 after purchasing an additional 113,634 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 392,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,391,000 after purchasing an additional 29,494 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 368,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 360,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,864,000 after purchasing an additional 27,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of DaVita from $103.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet cut shares of DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group cut shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $117.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of DaVita from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.17.

In related news, Director John M. Nehra bought 5,000 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.14 per share, with a total value of $355,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita stock opened at $74.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.22. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.28 and a 1-year high of $124.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.69 and its 200 day moving average is $84.92.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.20). DaVita had a return on equity of 85.60% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

