UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 297,219 Shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 706,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297,219 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.22% of H World Group worth $26,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in H World Group by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in H World Group by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,232,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,944,000 after acquiring an additional 309,670 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in H World Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,560,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in H World Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in H World Group by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 486,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,516,000 after acquiring an additional 68,463 shares during the last quarter. 45.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HTHT shares. HSBC decreased their price objective on H World Group from $52.20 to $46.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com lowered H World Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, H World Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.97.

NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $42.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of -41.33 and a beta of 1.06. H World Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $21.98 and a fifty-two week high of $45.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.55.

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

