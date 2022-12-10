UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 157,753 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,008,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,753 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 1.30% of AZEK worth $33,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in AZEK during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in AZEK by 1,441.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AZEK during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AZEK during the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in AZEK during the second quarter valued at $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AZEK opened at $19.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.71. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $46.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.67.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $304.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.91 million. AZEK had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZEK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on AZEK from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of AZEK from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AZEK from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on AZEK from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered AZEK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.28.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

