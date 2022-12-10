UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 126,984 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,633,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 126,984 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.55% of Brixmor Property Group worth $33,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,263,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,319 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $470,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 134.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after acquiring an additional 133,200 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Brixmor Property Group to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.04.

Brixmor Property Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $22.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.62 and a 12-month high of $27.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Insider Transactions at Brixmor Property Group

In related news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $344,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,552.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Brixmor Property Group

(Get Rating)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.