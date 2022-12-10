UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 719,387 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 7,449 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Southwest Airlines worth $25,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LUV. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 286.6% during the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 17,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 12,603 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 544.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 870 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LUV has been the subject of several research reports. Argus cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.69.

Insider Transactions at Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Trading Up 1.4 %

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $87,457.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,046 shares in the company, valued at $818,058.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $38.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $30.20 and a 12-month high of $50.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.50.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

