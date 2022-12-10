UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,224,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,124 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.33% of Equitable worth $31,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitable during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 1,608.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 32.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Equitable by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Equitable by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitable alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $901,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,080,975.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $2,707,800 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Equitable Trading Down 2.4 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on EQH shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.33.

EQH stock opened at $29.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.81. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.61 and a 52 week high of $37.13. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.43.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.19%.

About Equitable

(Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.