UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 635,052 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 38,528 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.37% of Cognex worth $27,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CGNX. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the second quarter worth about $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 183.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 375.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

CGNX stock opened at $48.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.55 and a 200-day moving average of $45.73. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $80.30. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94 and a beta of 1.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CGNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cognex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Cognex from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cognex from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen lowered Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cognex from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.92.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

