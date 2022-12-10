UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 362,364 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 829,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 362,364 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.22% of EQT worth $28,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in EQT by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 94,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 7,729 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new stake in EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $728,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in EQT by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 197,817 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after buying an additional 10,763 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at about $424,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of EQT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of EQT from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.63.

Insider Transactions at EQT

EQT Trading Down 0.1 %

In other news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $4,104,433.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 297,787 shares in the company, valued at $12,373,049.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $35.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $51.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.52.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 13.27%.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

