UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Stock Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 484,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,209 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.36% of SEI Investments worth $26,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in SEI Investments by 11.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in SEI Investments by 1.0% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 19,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in SEI Investments by 3.8% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in SEI Investments by 1.4% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SEI Investments by 1.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SEIC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

Insider Transactions at SEI Investments

SEI Investments Stock Down 0.0 %

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $817,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,933.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other SEI Investments news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 83,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $4,592,067.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,136,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,163,135.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $817,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,933.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,486 shares of company stock worth $5,415,802. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SEIC opened at $60.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.01. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.10.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. SEI Investments had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $471.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.35 million. On average, research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is currently 21.92%.

SEI Investments Profile

(Get Rating)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Read More

