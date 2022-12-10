UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 858,631 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 59,556 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.34% of Tapestry worth $26,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 5.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,268 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 10.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 90,996 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 8,714 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 18.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,258 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 11,996 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 6.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 57,600 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 660,900 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $24,552,000 after acquiring an additional 46,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TPR opened at $36.39 on Friday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $43.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.30.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 35.86%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total value of $60,954.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,118.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Tapestry to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Tapestry to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

