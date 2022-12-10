UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $31.77 Million Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 679,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 73,502 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.40% of Lincoln National worth $31,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LNC. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 294.1% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Lincoln National by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Lincoln National from $54.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Lincoln National from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Lincoln National Stock Up 0.7 %

Lincoln National stock opened at $31.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.80 and a fifty-two week high of $76.40.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($10.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($12.16). The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post -4.19 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently -14.94%.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

