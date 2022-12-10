UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $30.61 Million Stock Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,607,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463,195 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.39% of Newell Brands worth $30,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NWL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 34,229 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 1st quarter worth $1,818,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 196,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 79,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NWL shares. Barclays cut shares of Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $18.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

NASDAQ NWL opened at $13.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $26.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.62.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 5.66%. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.17%.

In related news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $1,204,324.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 953,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Newell Brands news, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $908,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,255.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $1,204,324.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 953,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

