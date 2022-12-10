UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $30.60 Million Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 792,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,229 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.38% of UGI worth $30,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UGI. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC increased its stake in shares of UGI by 0.9% during the second quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 584,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,576,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in UGI by 32.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in UGI during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in UGI by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,819,000. Institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on UGI from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet cut UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on UGI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on UGI from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

UGI Price Performance

In other news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $2,648,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,758.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $572,098.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,975.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $2,648,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,758.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UGI opened at $38.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.47. UGI Co. has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $47.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

UGI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

UGI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.