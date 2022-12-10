UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $27.10 Million Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 413,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,641 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.72% of Wix.com worth $27,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Wix.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Wix.com by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 681 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Wix.com by 10,890.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,099 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wix.com by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.
Wix.com Stock Performance
WIX stock opened at $82.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.88. Wix.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $53.12 and a fifty-two week high of $164.10. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.10.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Wix.com Profile
Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wix.com (WIX)
