UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $25.58 Million Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 527,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 63,332 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $25,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.6% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 23,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 55.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LSCC opened at $70.24 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $43.41 and a 1 year high of $79.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.28 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.45 and a 200-day moving average of $55.25.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $172.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.27 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 24.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $248,648.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $55,566.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,007.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $248,648.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,980 shares of company stock worth $3,661,338. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

