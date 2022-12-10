UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,990 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.20% of Textron worth $25,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Textron by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Textron by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Textron by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 159,437 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,859,000 after buying an additional 7,492 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Textron by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,564,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $785,807,000 after buying an additional 140,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron Stock Performance

Shares of TXT opened at $71.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.57. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.11 and a 1 year high of $79.45.

Textron Dividend Announcement

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 12.40%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on TXT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.40.

Textron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.