UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 320,007 Shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) by 193.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 485,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320,007 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.30% of Legend Biotech worth $26,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 32.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Legend Biotech from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Legend Biotech from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Legend Biotech currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Legend Biotech Trading Down 3.4 %

About Legend Biotech

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGN opened at $53.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.95 and its 200 day moving average is $47.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.00 and a beta of -0.17. Legend Biotech Co. has a 1 year low of $30.75 and a 1 year high of $57.67.

(Get Rating)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.