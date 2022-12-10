UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 118,577 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,577 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.41% of NovoCure worth $29,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 166.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure in the second quarter worth about $170,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 76.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NovoCure alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of NovoCure from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on NovoCure from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised NovoCure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NovoCure in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

NovoCure Stock Down 4.3 %

In other NovoCure news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 6,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $513,371.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,626 shares in the company, valued at $3,316,012.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other NovoCure news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 12,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $1,086,228.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,642 shares in the company, valued at $6,253,229.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $513,371.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,012.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,287 shares of company stock worth $3,211,915. Corporate insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR opened at $75.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.46 and a 200-day moving average of $75.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. NovoCure Limited has a 12 month low of $56.39 and a 12 month high of $90.98.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.83 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 15.05% and a negative return on equity of 18.85%. Sell-side analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NovoCure

(Get Rating)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.