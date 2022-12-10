UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 114,641 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 114,641 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.72% of Wix.com worth $27,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WIX. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,091,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $530,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306,991 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 314.8% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,242,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $129,817,000 after purchasing an additional 943,121 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 22,397.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 690,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,124,000 after purchasing an additional 687,380 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 4,365.6% during the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 613,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,094,000 after purchasing an additional 599,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,531,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $473,369,000 after purchasing an additional 517,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WIX opened at $82.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.30 and a 200 day moving average of $71.88. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $53.12 and a 12 month high of $164.10.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WIX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wix.com from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Wix.com from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Wix.com from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Wix.com to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.25.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

