UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Chemed worth $26,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,539,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 1,327.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $758,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemed

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.13, for a total transaction of $948,260.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,903,540.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Chemed news, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.47, for a total transaction of $366,873.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,093. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.13, for a total value of $948,260.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,903,540.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,036 shares of company stock worth $5,393,040. 4.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chemed Stock Performance

NYSE CHE opened at $516.82 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $430.16 and a 1-year high of $539.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $480.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $478.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.13. Chemed had a return on equity of 44.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $526.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.06 EPS. Chemed’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 18.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 8.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chemed from $541.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Chemed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Articles

