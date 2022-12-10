UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 320,007 Shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) by 193.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 485,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 320,007 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.30% of Legend Biotech worth $26,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LEGN. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Legend Biotech by 4.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. 32.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LEGN opened at $53.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.00 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.18. Legend Biotech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.75 and a fifty-two week high of $57.67.

A number of research firms recently commented on LEGN. UBS Group began coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Legend Biotech from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Legend Biotech from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

