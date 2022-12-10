UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 28,396 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 553,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,396 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.60% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $27,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NSA. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,029,000 after acquiring an additional 598,640 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the second quarter worth about $26,076,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 53.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,324,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,321,000 after acquiring an additional 463,539 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter worth about $17,830,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 128.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 413,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,710,000 after acquiring an additional 232,605 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

NSA opened at $38.47 on Friday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $36.75 and a 12-month high of $70.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.72 and a 200-day moving average of $46.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 234.05%.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen acquired 53,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.88 per share, with a total value of $2,007,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,064,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,976,555.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen acquired 53,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.88 per share, with a total value of $2,007,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,064,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,976,555.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mourick Mark Van acquired 1,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.85 per share, with a total value of $48,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,448. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 69,252 shares of company stock valued at $2,623,760 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

