UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 118,577 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 118,577 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.41% of NovoCure worth $29,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,997,688 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $662,609,000 after acquiring an additional 104,375 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NovoCure by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $557,787,000 after purchasing an additional 43,157 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP boosted its stake in NovoCure by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $82,850,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in NovoCure by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 637,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,795,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 2.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 491,321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,706,000 after buying an additional 10,535 shares during the period. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NovoCure alerts:

NovoCure Stock Down 4.3 %

NVCR opened at $75.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.89. NovoCure Limited has a 52 week low of $56.39 and a 52 week high of $90.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of -97.79 and a beta of 0.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.83 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 18.85% and a negative net margin of 15.05%. As a group, research analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $513,371.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,012.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 12,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $1,086,228.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,253,229.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 6,754 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $513,371.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,626 shares in the company, valued at $3,316,012.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,287 shares of company stock valued at $3,211,915. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NovoCure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of NovoCure from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on NovoCure from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NovoCure in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

About NovoCure

(Get Rating)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.