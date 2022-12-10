Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 6,349 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,349 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 56,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 8,062 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at $384,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,170 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $52,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

SKX opened at $42.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.53. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.28 and a 1 year high of $49.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Equities analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SKX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.09.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

Further Reading

