Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 1,364 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ExlService were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,513,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,631,000 after buying an additional 674,982 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,889,000 after buying an additional 4,717 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 598,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,133,000 after buying an additional 23,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

EXLS opened at $177.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.14 and a 52-week high of $191.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 43.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.74.

In other news, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total transaction of $549,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,303.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total transaction of $711,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 3,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total value of $549,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,526,303.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXLS. Cowen raised their price objective on ExlService to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on ExlService from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on ExlService from $196.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on ExlService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.57.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

