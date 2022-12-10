Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,249 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,432 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 99,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,981,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 464,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,227,000 after buying an additional 13,133 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,926,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 12.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,463,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,586,000 after buying an additional 388,206 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.2% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WTFC stock opened at $85.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.19. Wintrust Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $76.13 and a twelve month high of $105.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 23.23%. The business had revenue of $502.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.50%.

In related news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 2,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total transaction of $204,776.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,541.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.63.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

