Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 858,631 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 59,556 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Tapestry worth $26,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,654,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,213,109,000 after purchasing an additional 751,210 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 4.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,825,853 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $299,885,000 after purchasing an additional 390,491 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 23.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,815,492 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $178,896,000 after purchasing an additional 920,425 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 45.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,758,778 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $145,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,301,346 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $159,795,000 after buying an additional 310,816 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TPR. Citigroup cut their target price on Tapestry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Tapestry to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $36.39 on Friday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.39 and a 12 month high of $43.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.40.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 35.86%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,582 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total value of $60,954.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,118.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

