Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) PT Raised to $40.00 at Mizuho

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SHOP. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Shopify from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Shopify from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Shopify to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.37.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $38.38 on Thursday. Shopify has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $153.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.91.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 61.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Shopify will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 790.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 810 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 978.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 2,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 352.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 1,680.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

