Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 452,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,483 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Sealed Air worth $26,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SEE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,006,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,339,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,020 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 13.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,635,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,450,000 after acquiring an additional 417,485 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the second quarter worth about $18,579,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 24.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,606,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,733,000 after acquiring an additional 319,528 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 93.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 583,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,052,000 after acquiring an additional 282,200 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SEE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sealed Air from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Sealed Air from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Sealed Air from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Sealed Air from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Sealed Air from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.45.

Sealed Air Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $50.78 on Friday. Sealed Air Co. has a one year low of $41.24 and a one year high of $70.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.65.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 292.98% and a net margin of 10.02%. As a group, analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sealed Air news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.33 per share, with a total value of $44,330.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,072,338.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Zubaid Ahmad acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.12 per share, for a total transaction of $50,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.33 per share, for a total transaction of $44,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,338.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.