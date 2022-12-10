Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 452,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,483 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Sealed Air worth $26,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SEE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,006,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,339,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,020 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 13.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,635,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,450,000 after acquiring an additional 417,485 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the second quarter worth about $18,579,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 24.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,606,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,733,000 after acquiring an additional 319,528 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Sealed Air by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 583,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,052,000 after purchasing an additional 282,200 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sealed Air Stock Down 1.7 %

SEE opened at $50.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.65. Sealed Air Co. has a twelve month low of $41.24 and a twelve month high of $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.21.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 292.98% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sealed Air from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sealed Air from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Sealed Air from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sealed Air news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.33 per share, with a total value of $44,330.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,072,338.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sealed Air news, Director Zubaid Ahmad purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.12 per share, with a total value of $50,544.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,544. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.33 per share, for a total transaction of $44,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,072,338.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

