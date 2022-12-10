RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.27% of RPM International worth $27,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RPM. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of RPM International in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in RPM International by 151.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,841 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in RPM International during the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of RPM International to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of RPM International from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of RPM International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.88.

RPM International Stock Performance

Shares of RPM opened at $103.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. RPM International Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.56 and a 52-week high of $105.17.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPM International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This is an increase from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RPM International

In other RPM International news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $6,019,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,295,375.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total value of $42,920.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,270.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $6,019,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,706 shares in the company, valued at $97,295,375.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RPM International Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

