Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.30% of Repligen worth $26,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Repligen by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $330,315,000 after purchasing an additional 65,550 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Repligen by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,381,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $259,758,000 after purchasing an additional 33,660 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Repligen by 640.9% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,176,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,034 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Repligen by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 849,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,729,000 after purchasing an additional 90,765 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen during the 2nd quarter worth $119,053,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,265 shares in the company, valued at $35,653,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Repligen Stock Performance

RGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Repligen from $274.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.83.

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $163.32 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $137.21 and a one year high of $274.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.32, a PEG ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.04.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $200.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.01 million. Repligen had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 10.98%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

About Repligen

(Get Rating)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Recommended Stories

