Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 1,066 Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 440.9% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 119 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 95.5% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $438.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.96.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $326.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $332.38 and a 200-day moving average of $312.89. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $421.39. The company has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.31.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

