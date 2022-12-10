Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 715,841 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,781 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Performance Food Group worth $32,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 583 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 65.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Performance Food Group by 232.8% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 782 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 325.9% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 954 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group stock opened at $59.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $38.23 and a 52 week high of $61.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.56, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.38.

In other Performance Food Group news, Director Kimberly Grant sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total transaction of $178,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Performance Food Group news, Director Kimberly Grant sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total transaction of $178,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $26,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,155,606.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,710 shares of company stock worth $507,977 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFGC shares. Stephens began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Performance Food Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.40.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

