Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,607,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463,195 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.39% of Newell Brands worth $30,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $908,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,255.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $908,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,255.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $1,204,324.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 953,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,096,220.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newell Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $13.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.97 and a 200-day moving average of $16.62. Newell Brands Inc. has a one year low of $12.24 and a one year high of $26.45.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 5.66%. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on NWL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $18.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Newell Brands from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Newell Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Newell Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.