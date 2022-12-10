Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 6,783 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,783 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.08% of EastGroup Properties worth $5,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EGP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 10.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 7.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 8.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 8.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,553,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EGP opened at $154.52 on Friday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.47 and a 1 year high of $229.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

EGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $248.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.13.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

