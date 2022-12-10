Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,026 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $5,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 408.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Xylem from $105.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Atlantic Securities raised Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen raised their price objective on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Xylem from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.70.

Xylem Stock Down 0.1 %

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem stock opened at $111.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.20, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.11. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.08 and a 12 month high of $124.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.18%.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In other news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $1,271,514.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,371.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Stories

